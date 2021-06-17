The Amesbury Beat: Tips for staying safe this summer

I guess the 2020-21 school year can be described as an interesting one but as we approach the end of June, it’s almost over. The pandemic left many lasting effects on just about every aspect of our lives, especially on the role of education. Still, teachers and parents worked with students to assure they had the tools to prepare for the future; inside and outside of the traditional classroom. A very special congratulations to those graduating from High School and College during these extraordinary times. The future rests in your hands and hopefully the life lessons learned will make it better for us all.
The official start of summer happens on Sunday so I thought I would share a few seasonal tips this week. Over the next several weeks, residents will be spending time at home, checking out the beach, climbing the mountains and enjoying summer in New England. While we have plenty to experience locally, others will be packing up and heading out as normalcy returns. The beautiful weather doesn’t seem to last too long so be sure to get outside before fall arrives. Our region will experience a greater volume of traffic; slow down, buckle up, be patient and stay alert to what’s happening around our roadways.
Fortunately, we don’t experience too many burglaries locally but residents should take precautions to protect their home when away. Ask a neighbor, family member or trusted friend to keep an eye on your property. Pause mail and newspaper deliveries, keep the lawn trimmed and give the appearance someone is home. Timed lighting, alarm systems and even cameras are useful tools to provide another layer of protection. Some police departments even offer a free house check service. In the event you return and believe your home was burglarized, do not enter and notify police immediately.
Escaping for even a few days can provide a nice break to the routine; keep track of your luggage, wallet, cell phone and personal items when staying away. A dip in the pool can be refreshing but avoid leaving items in the open where they can be quickly picked up by a stranger. Hotel doors should be kept locked to prevent someone from entering while you are in or out. Monitor your credit cards to guard against fraudulent charges and avoid displaying cash or valuables in public. Although at times it may be tough, keep track of children who may be tempted to wander and remind them about “stranger danger” safety tips.
Of course, it wouldn’t be a summer safety column without a mention about the weather. We’ve seen some highs and lows already this year and native New Englanders know all about changing skies. Please keep up on the forecast, whether here or away, to be prepared for whatever Mother Nature sends. Proper attire, hydration and preparation for a thunderstorm can mean the difference between a great or disappointing vacation. Today, we can instantly check the radar on our cell phone to warn of an approaching storm. Severe weather can appear suddenly and be very dangerous so include a weather check on your daily schedule.
Tom Hanshaw is a retired Amesbury police officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.