Ordinarily, I take some time to flip through the scrapbook and reflect upon the highlights for my last column of the year. Well, this year was certainly memorable but lacked a lot of highlights.
Events were canceled, restrictions on public gatherings instituted, normal operations disappeared, and pretty much all plans were turned upside down. We also saw businesses suffer, record unemployment, strained supplies and so many lives lost.
As we prepared to greet 2020 last December, no one had a clue how unforgettable it would become.
There were some very noteworthy happenings at Amesbury PD in 2020, though; starting with the retirement of veteran Sgt. Rick Poulin in January after 36 years of full-time service.
Following years of deliberation, a hands-free cell phone law was passed in Massachusetts; a decision that will reduce crashes and save lives.
Spring arrived along with orange barrels and lots of equipment as the busiest street in the city received a makeover.
Amesbury PD also welcomed a new member as Whittier the service dog joined the ranks. Officer Scott Peters was given the assignment of introducing Whit to the community. The year seemed to be rolling along nicely until the end of March and the arrival of COVID-19.
Over the next several months and continuing today, we learned terms like “social distancing,” “Zoom” and “quarantine,” but also about the importance of washing hands, wiping surfaces and using facemasks and hand sanitizer.
While it was difficult to stay apart from loved ones, the dangerous effects of the virus on older community members were tragic. Health care providers and first responders were joined by grocery store employees, delivery people and many others as essential workers. Communities came together to help those in need as not only our nation but the entire world suffered.
In May, Deputy Chief Bailey graduated from the FBI National Academy, bringing back useful knowledge for the department.
Slowly, services like child car seat installations and Drug Take Back resumed as we all gained a new appreciation of patience. Our community joined with others across the nation to call for changes and reforms after the brutal killing of George Floyd by police in Minnesota.
Work continues to address the many social issues facing our society with hope of achieving peaceful solutions. I was able to publicize, in "The Beat," a few of the ongoing positive initiatives, such as work with The Pettengill House, schools and other social providers, illustrating the benefits of community policing.
As the year came closer to an end, trick-or-treat happened, officers collected toys for the community, Santa was able to take a police motorcycle ride around town, and Elm Street looked a lot different.
Renovations even began at the Brian Eldredge Memorial Skate Park, despite a few delays, courtesy of Mother Nature.
It may have seemed like a crazy year because it was, but we now appreciate the importance of good health, family and little things a lot more.
On behalf of Chief Scholtz and the staff at APD, have a happy and healthy new year as we greet 2021!
