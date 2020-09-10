It’s hard to imagine 19 years have passed since a day that changed our nation forever — Sept. 11, 2001.
I’m sure most of us can still recall where we were as the events of the day unfolded while trying to comprehend what we had seen. The images, the stories and most importantly, the names and faces of those most directly impacted became etched in history.
Our nation had been attacked; freedoms challenged and fellow citizens killed. Unlike the attack on Pearl Harbor decades earlier, the majority of those who perished were civilians, not soldiers. Following the attacks in New York and Washington, as well as the tragedy in Pennsylvania, our nation mourned together and vowed never to forget.
As we continue to navigate through this turbulent year, one can only wonder how many people truly still remember the events and aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001.
Time can cause details to fade and help wounds to heal somewhat but those who were directly affected by the attacks certainly still mourn the loved ones who perished.
In fact, many of the brave first responders who helped save lives that day continue to face significant health challenges today. In the weeks following 9/11, patriotic spirit shined, American flags were out of stock, and Americans found a new appreciation of what truly mattered.
Sadly, today we appear more divided than ever; conflicts have replaced compromise and passion has turned into anger and too often violence. We spend more energy fighting and disrespecting each other than uniting to address positive solutions and productive change.
One of the things I found to be crucial in my years as crime prevention officer was the need to confront fear in the community. The fear of crime can be as dangerous as the actual acts.
A community will not be safe if members worry about disruptions to their daily routines. Although it took time, people began flying again, tourists returned to New York and we became used to many new routines.
Today, we face an ongoing challenge similar to 9/11. The pandemic continues to take lives and our daily routines are anything but normal.
While every community must take COVID-19 seriously, follow safety precautions and respect what may happen, we can’t let fear consume our lives; time is too short and precious.
We’ll remember 9/11 with moments of silence, solemn memorials, tributes to the heroes who risked their lives and memories of those no longer with us. Networks will broadcast movies, replay news accounts and newspapers will share images of American history over the next few days.
Each of us will pause a few moments to reflect, say a prayer, and shed a tear as we relive that fateful day. None of us can forget our nation came under attack on that September day in 2001; we owe that to those lost.
We also cannot live in fear of what may happen but must realize many dangers and threats still exist in our world today.
