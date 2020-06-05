Cancer: A malignant tumor that tends to spread in the body or a malignant evil that spreads destructively, according to Webster’s.
Most of us are familiar with the destruction and suffering cancer brings and although progress has been made in the fight against the disease, we still have a long way to go.
Cancer can affect anyone at any age and is responsible for so many shattered dreams and uncertain futures. The American Cancer Society estimates over 600,000 people will die because of cancer in the U.S. this year and nearly 2 million new people will hear the words, “You have cancer.”
As our world continues the fight against C0VID-19, we cannot forget about the other war being waged against terrible diseases like cancer. Cancer patients are among the most vulnerable and have had a difficult time with their regular treatments during the pandemic.
Canceled appointments, dispersed support groups, separation from loved ones and isolation are some of the additional challenges they face in an already crazy world. Fortunately, there are people in our communities who won’t let cancer patients fight alone, including the American Cancer Society, Lucy’s Love Bus, the Tough Warrior Princesses and the newest member, North of Boston Cancer Resource. If you are fighting cancer or know of someone, don’t lose hope because you are not alone.
Last year, the Relay for Life of Amesbury crew was able to join forces with North of Boston to battle cancer on a more local level. Having emerged from the process to secure a nonprofit tax status, the organization was seeking to expand their resources, so it was a perfect match.
Their comprehensive website provides information on services for cancer patients, including yoga, massage, aesthetics, relaxation techniques and mental health support. It’s as important to treat the mind as it is to take care of the body when fighting cancer.
The website can be found at nbcancerresource.org and is updated regularly. Dina Crawford, the group’s leader, has added a blog to the website called “10 Cancer Resources You Can Use From Home.”
North of Boston is raising funds to provide services to cancer patients; donations can be made through the website or by mail in care of Dina Crawford, 23B Johnson Street, Newburyport MA 01952. North of Boston is also on Facebook & Instagram;
https://www.facebook.com/NBCancerResource and @northofboston_cancer_resource.
NBCR has scheduled a Zoom presentation on June 18 at 7 p.m. (sign in begins at 6:45 p.m.). Lisa Dorval and Heidi Kelleher will be discussing “Tools for mindful living in challenging times.”
This is the second in a series of presentations and will offer tips about using stress as an opportunity for positive change and resiliency; learn how mindfulness techniques can heighten awareness and free you from the endless cycle. Join Zoom Meeting: http://tiny.cc/NBCRMindfulLiving.
It’s so sad to see friends battling every day, to see so many lives lost and to worry about who is next. Those affected and those who will hear the dreaded words need our help; we can’t lose hope that one day soon cancer will be history.
Tom Hanshaw retired as an Amesbury police officer in 2019.
