The Amesbury Beat: Winter weather brings hazardous driving conditions

While motorists have been dealing with challenges on the road all year, courtesy of road construction crews, it’s just about time for new ones to arrive, courtesy of Mother Nature.
The official start of the season is only days away, but New Englanders have already had an appetizer of winter.
I wanted to cover a few details of road conditions in this week’s column because there’s still plenty of work going on. Since I’ve been off the road for a couple of months after reaching my retirement cap, I checked in with the detail officers braving the elements.
I was having breakfast the other morning with a friend at The Hollow Cafe and among our many topics, we discussed the winters of today and years ago.
The seasons have certainly changed a bit and this allows construction crews to work during the winter. J. Tropeano Inc. took advantage of a reduction in traffic, so crews were able to do a significant amount of work on Elm Street and are well ahead of schedule.
The catch basins and manholes are being raised, utility lines moved, and the street is being prepared for winter.
SPS is also working on the overpasses along the Interstate 495 project and Dow Company is busy at the intersection of Route 150 and Hunt Road. It’s also the season for tree limbs to fall and water lines to crack, please pay attention to work zones and always proceed with caution.
Road conditions can change unexpectedly; a street may appear to be wet but really covered with black ice. Early morning commuters should be aware that melting snow during the daytime means icy conditions overnight, especially since the ground has not frozen.
While road crews make an effort to deal with these conditions, they can’t cover it all instantly. Although the winter parking ban has been discontinued, the declaration of a snow emergency means vehicles cannot be left on the street or in a municipal lot.
Many of the streets in our area are narrow, which makes it tougher for crews to clear, so make provisions ahead of time.
Don’t be caught off guard, monitor weather forecasts, and expect a snow emergency to be declared if bad weather is possible. Vehicles left unattended are subject to a parking violation or towing at the owner’s expense. Snow emergencies are also not limited to overnight and may be extended as conditions change.
Lastly, Santa’s helpers have been busy at the Amesbury Police Department this month, helping to share the spirit of the season.
Toy donations are being accepted in the lobby and will be distributed by the Marines and local agencies soon. A successful toy drive was held at the high school last Friday, thanks to the efforts of Mrs. Brockmyre and the student council, and Santa received an escort throughout the city on Tuesday evening, swapping his sleigh for a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Although many of the traditions were canceled this year, the pandemic did not stop community spirit.
