The Amesbury Beat: Wintry weather creates hazards for pedestrians, pets

There’s nothing like going outside for a walk or run; you’re able to enjoy the fresh air while getting some beneficial exercise, too.
If you have a furry friend, I imagine he or she loves to accompany you as well. In our area, we have some very nice recreational spots, new pathways, and progress is being made on the reconstruction of sidewalks in many neighborhoods.
Because we live in New England, we also get to experience some snowy and icy weather at this time of year, which can present some challenges for your daily routine.
I would like to say thanks to Justin for helping with this week’s topic on pedestrian safety during the winter. Justin has been helping with community events for many years and largely responsible for the lineup seen at our National Night Out events.
He brought up a safety issue he has noticed several times on his way to work in the morning. The sunrise and sunset times are gradually moving back but the amount of daylight is still short. As a result, visibility can be difficult for motorists during dawn and dusk, making it tough to see pedestrians.
Since we have begun to receive those winter snowstorms, the roadways are also very narrow in many spots.
I hate to phrase it this way but pedestrians and pets do not belong in the roadway, especially during the winter. While some streets do not have sidewalks and too many sidewalks have not been cleared of snow, it is too dangerous to conduct routines as normal.
Exercise is important and healthy for everyone but risking your safety is not beneficial. A crash involving a pedestrian and a motor vehicle often results in a serious injury and a pet being struck is equally as tragic. Unfortunately, too many motorists fail to slow down despite the dangerous conditions, so it’s not worth the risk.
If you do need to venture out, please consider using a safer route. Be watchful of what’s going on around you and be prepared to get out of the way quickly if necessary.
Walk against traffic to see what’s approaching and keep your companion on a short leash on the inside. Wear reflective, brightly colored clothing and carry a flashlight during reduced lighting.
Sporting goods stores offer a variety of safety equipment such as accessories with flashing strobes to warn motorists, which are worth an investment.
Assure you are seen by motorists and follow the safety tips, even if you are on a street with little or no traffic. Residents who live in more rural areas, especially roads with hills and curves, need to be extremely vigilant when it comes to pedestrian safety.
Avoid distractions, such as chatting on a cell phone; your focus needs to be on the road, just like drivers. The sides of the roadways can also be icy, so watch your step.
Spring is in sight and the sunshine is getting stronger, time to start applying sunscreen, but there’s a lot of snow to melt.
