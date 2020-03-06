The Amesbury Beat: With daylight saving, more pedestrians and bikes

Daylight saving time begins this weekend, so be sure to turn your clocks ahead when you go to bed Saturday night and change the batteries in your smoke detectors.
It also means sunset will be closer to 6:30 in the evening, which brings us a bit more daylight for outside activities. Motorists should expect more pedestrian traffic and bicyclists as it gets warmer.
You should also stay alert to road conditions as we can still get wintry weather and those infamous potholes are sure to appear soon.
Solar glare is also a concern in the early morning and evening; be sure to keep the windshield clear and clean. Undoubtedly, we’ve not seen the last snowflakes of the season, either. Please continue to monitor those weather forecasts.
Although I no longer do patrol duties, I’m still often asked questions about policing and the rules of the road.
In fact, I’m almost caught up with the email requests I received when I began writing “The Beat” again last fall. A friend asked last week an interesting question concerning speed limits around schools.
His question dealt with passing through a school zone when students are on vacation. Most motorists have hopefully noticed the 20 mph signs posted near schools as well as the flashing lights in some locations.
Many schools are located in thickly settled areas, where the speed limit is 30 mph. Motorists are required to obey a 20 mph speed limit when children are present, usually during arrival and departure times at school.
When school is closed or students are inside studying, the 30 mph limit is in effect. Of course, everyone should always use caution and slow down in a school zone as it’s a popular spot for children even after hours.
It may seem a little early but it’s actually the best time to reminder motorists about “MARCH.” According to motorcycle advocate Paul Cote, “Motorcycle Awareness Really Can Help.”
Over the next few weeks, the number of motorcycles and trikes on our roadways will steadily increase as riders get a dose of spring fever.
Leave plenty of distance when following a motorcycle, check twice before changing lanes, stay alert to your blind spots and use caution when making a turn or backing up.
Obviously, a motorcycle is smaller and tougher to see than a car or truck, plus riders don’t have the protection around them. Sadly, too often we read of a tragedy involving a motorcycle early in the spring.
Riders have a responsibility as well: Be visible, wear brightly colored clothing, stay alert and never mix drugs or alcohol with a ride. Very soon, “Motorcycles will be everywhere,” so let’s share the road and stay safe out there.
In closing, I’d like to congratulate Detective Sean Leary and Officer Kevin Mulrenin, who were officially sworn in as sergeants at the Amesbury Police Department on Monday.
A great crowd of family, friends, community members and officers were on hand for the ceremony, officiated by City Clerk Christine Dixon.
I was very fortunate to have worked with both for several years – Sean since he began in 1995 and Kevin for his 16 years here. Sgt. Leary will oversee the Detective Unit while Sgt. Mulrenin takes charge of the overnight shift.
Their experience, abilities and dedication will be tremendous assets to the department as well as the community as Amesbury continues to grow.
Tom Hanshaw retired from the Amesbury Police Department in 2019 after many years on the force.
