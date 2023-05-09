HAVERHILL — The Arc of Greater Haverhill-Newburyport (GHN) recently announced they received a $10,000 grant from the Doug Flutie, Jr. Foundation for Autism.
The Signature Autism Community Impact Grant has been awarded to support the work of The Arc of GHN’s newly established family support center. The funding will allow the center to provide direct financial support to the autism community in the Merrimack Valley for needs that immediately enhance the life of a child or an adult with autism and/or an intellectual disability. This includes but not limited to safety equipment, transportation needs, respite services, educational opportunities and advocacy, recreational opportunities, camp scholarships and local memberships.
The Doug Flutie, Jr. Foundation for Autism, based in Framingham, and founded by the legendary Boston College and NFL quarterback and his wife in honor of their son, awards grants annually to non-profits and community agencies that share their mission to help people and families affected by autism to live life to the fullest.
“We are so excited about the growth of our new family support center and our increasing ability to provide community and connection for families supporting a loved one with autism here in the Merrimack Valley,” says Andrea Morris, director of family supports. “Our new family support center is thriving, with the creation of a family advisory council to help guide us, and the hiring of wonderful new staff, including a bilingual family support navigator. Now this grant will allow us to provide for the most immediate needs in the lives of the individuals and families we support.”
Since 1962, The Arc of GHN has been supporting individuals with autism and/or an intellectual disability and families who have a member with autism and/or intellectual disability. The organization has steadfastly maintained its commitment to serve “one person, one family at a time” with a mission to advocate, educate, and explore opportunities for personal growth and fulfillment.
For more information about The Arc of Greater Haverhill-Newburyport's family support center, contact Andrea Morris at: amorris@thearcofghn.org or 978-373-0552 x211.
