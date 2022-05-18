WEST NEWBURY — Following a passionate student protest led by Pentucket Regional High School percussionists last week, ignited by cuts to programming and personnel they say are critical to the quality of their education, some arts advocates reflect on what the loss means to students and the community as others get organized.
On Thursday morning, May 12, about 40 young artists beat drums, held signs and chanted “Protect our arts” as they marched in front of the high school. The teen activism was prompted by a vote of the School Committee to cut $1.3 million from next year’s operating budget in response to failed tax overrides in Groveland and Merrimac.
Among the cuts, the popular fine and performing arts program was slashed — including nonrenewal of the contract for the district’s only percussion teacher for a savings of $24,500.
Yet to quote Welsh poet Dylan Thomas, fans of the Pentucket’s Percussion and Mallet Ensemble are not willing “to go gentle into that good night.” Supporters are organizing to make sure the beat goes on for an offering that they contend not only benefits students, but has also helped shape a positive community-wide culture.
One of the jewels of the Pentucket Arts Department, the Percussion and Mallet Ensemble was founded in 1999 by a Pentucket alumni and former teacher, Zach Field of Zach Field Drum and Music in Newburyport, in partnership with the longtime director of Pentucket’s Fine and Performing Arts program, Ellen Burke. The retired educator, known to her Pentucket students as “Mrs. Hart,” is widely considered the architect of the district’s arts program.
When he graduated and headed to UMass Lowell to study music and percussion performance, Field promised Burke he would be back to start a program at Pentucket — a promise he kept.
What began as four students passionate enough about drumming to give up their Saturdays to make music together, Field quickly grew into a thriving discipline with 200 participants in grades 4 through 12. Despite his many other artistic accomplishments, the program he nurtured at Pentucket is special to him, so last week’s news cut deep.
“I’m devastated,” Field said.
As a professional educator, Field opposes cuts to any teaching position, but noted a distinction when cuts to programs led by a singular teacher occur. “When you cut an English or math teacher, students will still be able to take those subjects, but when you cut the choir or percussion teacher, that’s it,” he said.
Pentucket has poured “hundreds of thousands” of taxpayers dollars into percussion programming and instruments, Field pointed out. The community depends on the Pentucket music department to help mark local events throughout the year — such as commencement, Memorial Day and Veterans Day.
“They are the first to be called,” when music is needed to enhance an event — but also first to be targeted at times like this, Field said.
When reached at her home in North Carolina, Burke said she was “deeply saddened by the impact these cuts will have on the community that is still very much in my heart … In a world where isolation is widespread, as we connect more to our devices than to each other, the arts encourage connection. They invite students to think differently, to explore challenges and find new pathways, to express themselves creatively, to experience the joy of being part of something larger than themselves, and to connect to our humanity — past and present,” she said, adding, “There’s a reason Harvard and MIT include the arts and humanities in programming and course requirements.”
Pentucket Music Boosters are in the process of organizing a GoFundMe campaign to raise the money needed to reinstate the percussion position for next year. “We haven’t made an official announcement yet but the superintendent knows and supports our efforts to privately fund the position,” said booster Amy Friend.
Because it is a contracted position, it can be funded this way, unlike other arts positions being cut: One middle school/high school visual arts teacher; a reduction to a performing arts position; a theater tech position; and a reduction to Page Elementary School’s full-time art teacher.
“The arts are extremely important to society as a whole, so it’s important to have them as a part of our educational foundation,” said Pentucket junior, Julia Spalding, a flutist who is part of the Jazz Combo. Freshman percussionist Jonah Brien agreed, stressing the connections the arts foster within the community “and to us as human beings. Cutting our program is taking a lot away from us,” he said.
Both Burke and Field stressed benefits beyond the creation of music, such as the development of “ensemble culture.”
“Students must be prepared individually but also need to listen, analyze and respond as an ensemble; moving as one to create,” Burke said.
“I understand it’s a business and numbers are numbers, but you have to understand, it’s a whole culture, too,” Field said. “I honestly don’t know where I’d be now without those programs.”
Percussionist and Pentucket student Oliver Kane can relate. “My best friends in my life have come from this program so to know, as a senior, that the students coming after me will not get to experience that and make those relationships is absolutely heartbreaking.”
“Not every child is a star athlete or a standout academic and they gain their confidence and mental health through the arts — music, orchestra, theater, and other enrichment programs,” said music parent Erina White, who has earned a doctorate and is a licensed social worker.
“The kids I see daily in my practice depend on communities caring about them and this means funding our public schools,” White said.
For updates, follow Pentucket Music Boosters on Facebook, or email p.music.boosters@gmail.com. Checks payable to Pentucket Music Boosters with “percussion” in the memo line can be sent to P.O. Box 23, Pentucket Music Boosters, West Newbury, MA 01985.
