SEABROOK — The Brook Casino at 319 New Zealand Road will reopen Friday under strict health and safety measures, which "not only meets, but exceeds the New Hampshire Lottery Commission and Governor’s Economic Reopening Task Force’s health and safety standard," according to a press release.
“We know how important it is for people to be able to confidently return to doing the things that they love,” CEO Andre Carrier said in a statement. “To that end, we have taken every step to implement a plan that protects our employee-owners and their families, our guests, and the communities in which we work and live.
"Let’s be clear, the objective is to make our property an inhospitable environment for the virus, while still leaving The Brook very much the warm, friendly and hospitality-centric environment guests have known and loved for years," he said.
The Brook, which is employee owned, will follow social distancing policies by adding physical markers and protective Plexiglas barriers to spaces throughout the facility. The casino will operate at a limited capacity with a reconfigured gaming floor and reduced seating at all table games and in dining areas.
Employees will have access to personal protective equipment and undergo daily health screenings and COVID-19 testing. Guests will be provided with personal protective equipment and sanitizer upon request.
The Brook has created the "Clean Team," which will be present throughout the facility to sanitize spaces regularly, from the chips and cards used for table games to chairs and kitchen areas.
“As part of our promise to guests and employee-owners, we will continue to work with health experts and government officials to act rapidly as guidance continues to evolve," Carrier said. "In doing so, we’re joining a determined and hopeful global community that has responded with courage to this unique challenge."
For a list of procedures and protocols, go to www.livefreeandplay.com/play-it-safe.
