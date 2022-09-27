BEVERLY — Artists and community leaders will converge upon The Cabot on Friday for the Essex County Arts & Culture Summit
The event will celebrate five years of the Creative County Initiative – Essex County Community Foundation’s support of a strong, creative ecosystem in Essex County that is sustainable, equitable and accessible to all.
Mass Cultural Council Executive Director Michael Bobbitt, singer-songwriter and author Dar Williams and Afro Latin dance specialist Ana Masacote are among the featured speakers for the daylong event, which aims to bring together those in cross-sector arts and culture for discussions, live performances and networking.
“We are thrilled about this year’s incredible lineup,” said Karen Ristuben, program director for Creative County. “After a two-year hiatus, we’re eager and excited to bring back this countywide gathering that connects the many people that play a role in arts and culture in Essex County.”
Registration for the summit, which is $25 and includes breakfast and lunch, can be done in English and Spanish at www.creativecounty.org. The website includes the full list of speakers, performers and arts leaders.
The summit was last held in fall 2019 and attracted more than 400 artists and nonprofit and community leaders.
Participants will learn how to apply for collaborative public art grants, place-based project funding and support for artists and cultural groups.
Creative County has awarded nearly $700,000 in grants to support creative partnerships that have revitalized communities, made art more accessible, and highlighted the region’s rich cultural history.
Those who attend will receive updates on Creative County, learn about its work to advance racial equity, hear plans for future investment areas, and have opportunities to connect with peers and experts who champion arts and creativity as business, philanthropic and local government allies.
“The summit is a hotbed for creative energy,” Ristuben said. “It’s a great opportunity to meet new people and strike up conversations. The potential for collaboration is huge and we can’t wait to see the innovative ideas and partnerships that grow from the event.”
For information about a needs-based registration waiver for this event, contact Ristuben at k.ristuben@eccf.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.