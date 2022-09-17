AMESBURY — Theater in the Open and the Firehouse Center for the Arts recently announced a co-production of Arthur Miller’s classic drama “The Crucible,” set to open Sept. 29.
Performances, directed by Edward Speck, will take place at Rocky Hill Meeting House in Amesbury, a well-preserved 18th century meetinghouse owned and operated by Historic New England.
“The Crucible” premiered in 1953 on Broadway and has become a classic. Theater in the Open produced the play in 1996.
The play was created in direct response to the House Un-American Activities Committee and the work of U.S. Sen. Joseph McCarthy in the 1940s and 1950s to seek out Communist activities throughout the United States.
Many entertainment professionals were either blacklisted or included on lists of potential Communist sympathizers, including Arthur Miller, Charlie Chaplin and Harry Belafonte.
The play uses the Salem Witch Trials of the 1690s as an allegory for the accusations of Communism – both were perpetuated by members of the community who were swept up into the frenzy and often had to accuse others to protect themselves.
A crucible is a vessel that is put in fire to melt down metals and has become a metaphor for a situation where extreme forces collide and violently transform something.
“This play shows what happens when the heat is turned up beyond anyone’s control,” Speck said. “It depicts the trauma enacted when a society, particularly a rigidly patriarchal society, cannot tolerate the ‘other’ within them.”
The main cast will be led by Andrew Codispoti as John Proctor, Ariana Karp as Elizabeth Proctor, and Morgan Amelia Fanning as Abigail Williams. The cast also includes Allegra Dubus-Brandolini of Exeter, New Hampshire; Julia Jemsek of Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Devyn Itula of Los Angeles, and Paul Emile and Dylan Wack of New York City. More casting announcements will be made throughout September.
Performances run through Oct. 2. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are available by visiting firehouse.org.
