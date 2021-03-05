'The Dawn Patrol' keeps moving

SALISBURY — Mary Williamson has been walking three to four miles each Saturday for the past five years with an informal walking group she calls "The Dawn Patrol."
"We have a very disciplined process," the Salisbury resident said. "We start every morning at 6 a.m. sharp and you need to be on time because if you're not, we leave."
The group will meet somewhere in Greater Newburyport and walk a three- or four-mile route each morning for five weeks.
"We go four weeks in one direction and then we reverse that on the fifth week," Williamson said, typically walking an hour to an hour and 20 minutes each time.
The walkers hail from Salisbury, Newbury, Newburyport and Haverhill. They range in age from college students to octogenarians.
Five-year walker Alison Novello said the group originally started cardio walking with a personal trainer in Newburyport about 25 years ago.
"They were all walking for a while, then one day, he didn't show up and they realized they could walk by themselves and so they did," Novello said. "And they have been walking ever since."Williamson was invited into the group by a friend and said Newburyport resident and organizer Dolores White has kept the walkers moving for more than 20 years.
"It has been a pretty tight, seasoned group for at least the last 20 years," Williamson said. "Some of them have done marathons together. We are just committed to fitness and walking as a lifestyle, for health reasons, to keep our brains healthy and our bodies healthy."
Taking on an early morning walk is one thing, but staring down a global pandemic is another. Although concerns about COVID-19 kept the walking group off the road for much of March 2020 and all of that April, the virus couldn't keep them down for too long.
"It was probably May when we all felt safe enough to go out together using masks," Williamson said. "Even then, we were walking single file. Several of us have been vaccinated at this point and we are feeling a little bit more safe about it."
Williamson said the group helped she and her friends get through a tough year.
"Many of us are very social people and we needed an outlet," Williamson said. "This was a great one and we could do it safely outdoors. All of us love nature and all of us love the exercise. I think it would have been a real detriment to our physical and mental health if we didn't do it."
"It has been my salvation," Novello said. "It has been a lifesaver."
"The Dawn Patrol" was out for their morning stroll down Rolfe's Lane in Newbury on Feb. 27 when the sunrise over Plum Island stopped them all in their tracks.
"You could see the dawn breaking," Williamson said. "It just started as this little speck of pink and then, all of the sudden, it just blossomed into an extraordinary sunrise. It just got prettier and prettier as we were walking. It was just amazing."
She recalled that the beautiful sunrise was soon replaced, in typical New England style, by a gray, overcast sky.
"We saw the best part of the day, the 15-minute, top of the day at 6:30 in the morning," she said. "Every day is different, too. You could walk that route, every single day, and it would be different."
