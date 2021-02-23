SALISBURY – The Dojo in Salisbury will hold free women's self-defense classes to benefit the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center, starting in March.
Two classes are required to complete the course. The classes, which start in March and will be on Tuesdays from 6:30-8:30 p.m., will use proper COVID-19 safety guidelines and masks will be required for everyone involved.
There is a $10 suggested donation, with all proceeds going to the crisis center to help victims of domestic abuse.
The Dojo is located at 141 Bridge Road. RSVP to selfdefenseatthedogo@gmail.com.
