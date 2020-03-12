NEWBURYPORT — Richard Wagner’s “Der Fliegende Holländer, The Flying Dutchman” will be heard live over Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network on Saturday at 1 p.m. on WJOP-LP 96.3.
Russian bass-baritone Evgeny Nikitin stars in the title role of the cursed sea captain doomed to sail the open seas for eternity. German soprano Anja Kampe makes her network broadcast debut as Senta, the woman who resolves to save his soul.
The cast also includes Franz-Josef Selig as Senta’s father Daland, Sergey Skorokhodov as her suitor Erik, David Portillo as the Steersman and Mihoko Fujimura as Senta’s nursemaid Mary.
The performance features the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and Chorus led by Russian conductor Valery Gergiev, who made his Met debut in 1994 with Verdi’s “Otello.”
Mary Jo Heath hosts the Saturday afternoon radio broadcasts and is joined by commentator Ira Siff.
The opera will be performed with no intermission.
For more information, go to www.metopera.org/Season/Radio/Saturday-Matinee-Broadcasts.
