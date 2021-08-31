'The Furies' exhibited at PEG Center

NEWBURYPORT — The PEG Center for Art & Activism announces its latest art exhibition, “The Furies,” which runs from Tuesday through Oct. 30.
The exhibit features work from three New England artists: Misoo Bang, Sophy Tuttle and Marcia Wise.
The show’s title is based on the mythical goddesses who expose untruths with “unwavering purpose and superhuman strength,” according to a release from the PEG Center, 3 Harris St.
“Righteous fury, accountability, responsibility, honorable actions … The Furies steer us to truth and right action with unwavering purpose and superhuman strength,” gallery owner Paula Estey said in the release.
“Each of these artists uses art to convey what infuriates them about our world: our environmental collapse, our social and human justice mistakes, abuse and prejudices,” she added.
The public is invited to attend three special events as part of this exhibition.
First, there will be a special extended artist talk by Bang, an artist from Burlington, Vermont, at the gallery Sept. 9 from 4 to 5 p.m.
Later that day, an opening reception with the artists will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. On Sept. 17, contributors to Exposed Brick Literary Magazine will share poetry and prose inspired by the artwork and the latest issue in a program titled “Boundless Fury.”
“I believe this is what the planet and humanity need right now,” Estey said in the release. “When all else fails to change the destructive nature of our treatment of each other and the environment, we call upon The Furies to bring us to our senses and influence our hearts and minds.
“These artists take us through the truth of our abuses and the passion it takes to stop, change, renunciate — and then to find resolution — through creative expression and masterful art,” Estey added.
She said 10% of all sales will be donated to the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center and to Storm Surge to advance their efforts.
Bang was born in Bronx, New York, and moved to her parents’ homeland of South Korea when she was a year old before returning to the U.S. 17 years later.
She was selected as one of the Emerging Artists of New England in 2019 and Vermont Artist to Watch in 2020, and has exhibited in galleries and museums across the U.S. and world. Bang will give a talk about her “Giantess” series, which contemplates the unique intersection of gender-based violence and racial stereotypes for Asian women living in the U.S., according to the release.
Tuttle is a visual artist who was born in Colchester, England, and now lives in Lowell. Her work is focused on the natural world. Her paintings and installations have been shown extensively in New England, as well as nationally and internationally. Her murals can be found from Massachusetts to Colombia.
Wise, a Cape Cod native, received formal training as an artist at L’Ecole Nationale Superieure Des Beaux Arts in Paris; The Art Institute Boston; and Boston University. Her paintings of abstracted landscapes evoke the powerful emotional reactions that aspects of nature stir within her, filled with color and joy, the release said.
The artwork can be viewed at www.paulaesteygallery.com and during regular gallery hours: Tuesdays through Thursdays from noon to 5 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 12 to 4 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks while in the gallery.
This exhibition will be followed by an event Sept. 17 with Exposed Brick Literary Magazine, whose second issue, “Boundless Land,” has just been published.
The PEG Center and Exposed Brick will host “an evening of spoken word” from many of the artists of “Boundless Land,” as well as a presentation of each artist dialoguing with a piece from “The Furies.”
