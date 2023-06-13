NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Elks Club presents the all-1950s band The GemsTones as its host its first Jukebox Jamboree on Saturday, June 24, from 3 to 6 p.m.
The '50s sock hop features the hit rock 'n' roll songs of the decade by Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly, Johnny Cash and others. The GemsTones hope to bring the community together again after three long years of separation around America's defining decade of music and get folks on their feet dancing again.
Beverages and limited snacks will be available for purchase; as well as a 50/50 raffle; half the money will go to support the Elks Lodge and the other half will go to an audience member. Admission is $20 and 1950s attire is encouraged (but not required).
The GemsTones are headed by 2009 Newburyport High School graduate Josef Nocera, a musical fixture in the town for the past 15 years. Nocera began his music career performing at many Newburyport establishments, including the boardwalk, Glenn's, Caffe Di Siena, Brick & Ash, the weekly farmers market and the Firehouse Center of the Arts
He's appeared as Elvis in the Yankee Homecoming parade for the past seven years and performs more than 440 shows a year at senior living centers across New England, including Newburyport's Avita and Atria Merrimack Place.
Nocera started The GemsTones with two of his nine siblings: Hunter Germaine and Jett Haryslak. They recruited their "drummer from another mother," Mark Scott.
Together, they make the youthful yet retro GemsTones and each one is a different Gem: Josef Nocera, aka Rockin' Ruby, is lead singer/guitarist, Hunter Germaine, aka Angsty Amethyst, is bassist/Johnny Cash expert, Jett Haryslak, aka Swingin' Sapphire, plays keys/sings and plays acoustic guitar, and Mark Scott, aka Electric Emerald, plays drums and sings high harmonies.
The GemsTones are performing all over the North Shore from now until December. Their schedule can be found here: thegemstonesofficial.com
The Elks Club is at 25 Low St., Newburyport.
