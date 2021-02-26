NEWBURYPORT — A charcoal on paper drawing by artist Robin Thornhill of a young woman holding a feather, titled “The Gift,” was recognized Thursday as Best in Show in the Newburyport Art Association’s “Winter Juried Show, Part 2.”
The exhibit, on display at NAA’s 65 Water St. galleries, includes drawings, fine crafts, oil, pastels and watercolors.
Juror Jennifer Jean Okumura, the president and founding exhibition chair for the National Association of Women Artists Inc., Massachusetts chapter, selected the award winners this week and they were announced in a Facebook presentation Thursday night.
Okumura called the art association “a force of nature, a master of the dark and light, and all in between. This sums up the show as a whole, the works synthesize cultures and the living ‘now’ experiences to create works of strength, vision, and beauty.”
Susan Spellman’s work, “Homage to a Life Well Lived,” graphite and colored pencil on tan Stonehenge paper, was honored for Best in Drawing while Best in Fine Craft was presented to Joan Smith for “Distant Sky,” a hollow-formed double sapphire and sterling silver ring that can be seen in a small black frame in one of the gallery windows.
Other winners include:
Best in Oil, an oil on canvas by Adrienne Silversmith titled “La Bailaora de Flamenco.”
Best in Pastel by Susan Ellis titled “Momentary Pause.”
Best in Watercolor by Chris Bergin for “Refuge Entrance.”
Best in Abstract, an oil by Rosalie Cuticchia titled “Take Me to Church.”
Best in Cultural Commentary, an oil on canvas by Timothy Neil titled “The Weight.”
In her statement about the member show, Okumura wrote that the art association is “a source of social connection and well-being for creatives. We need this — a safe and welcoming place to share our narratives of resilience, healing, solidarity and freedom.
“This year symbolizes ‘hope,’ the frailness in our emotions, the warm and inviting memories in our heads, the damages left in our hearts from 2020 but ultimately an optimistic outlook for ourselves and our beloved NAA,” she wrote.
Selected artists in the show, besides the award winners, are: Tamara Amoroso, Ted Baker, Kathleen Grace Bennett, Laura Bryant Dignam, Stephen Carr, Donna Caselden, Michele Champion, Susan Charles, Lisa Clark, Katie Cornog, Nick Corvinus, Emily Croteau, Grace Daly, George Darcy, Phoebe Delaney, Phyllis Dolobowsky, Cassie Doyon, Cheryl Dyment, Wolfgang Ertl, Jeannette Esposito, Jeff Fioravanti, Karen Fitzgerald, Dale Partis Greene, Theresa Gambardella, Ann Gillespie, Lee Gordon, Kelley Hails, Ann Harter, Olga Hayes, Christine Johnson, Ann Jones, Wendy Kaye, Marjet Lesk, Dorothy Byers Lorenze, Janet MacLeod, Carmela Martin, Perry McIntosh, Judith Menihane, Kimberly Meuse, Michael Milczarek, Cheryl Miller, Lucia Moskal, June Munro, Daniel Murphy, Maria Nemchuk, Verne Orlosk, Mason Peck, Jeanne Pierce, Peggy Poppe, Michael Reardon, Mary Remillong, Bill Scott, Mary Shapiro, Wenda Shelter, Adrienne Silversmith, Theresa Skovron, Susan Stranc, Debra Woodward and Marsha Zavez.
The show runs through March 27. All artwork is for sale. For increased accessibility, the exhibition and sale also can be viewed at newburyportart.org.
To ensure a safe experience, masks are required of all NAA visitors and staff, and social distancing will be maintained throughout the galleries, with capacity limited to eight visitors at a time.
The hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. Patrons who require additional accommodations can arrange a private visit by emailing naa@newburyport.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.