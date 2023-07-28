NEWBURYPORT — After much speculation on whether The Goat restaurant would ever open its doors, the answer appears to be yes.
On Thursday, the executive director of the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry confirmed that the ownership is interested in planning a ribbon-cutting ceremony soon.
The Goat is a popular chain of restaurants owned by Hampton, New Hampshire-based The Fleury Group, with includes locations in the company’s hometown, as well as Manchester and Portsmouth.
The Fleury Group planned to open a Mexican-style cantina, Luchos Barra de Tequila, in the space at 54R Merrimac St. owned by Newburyport Development. Newburyport Development is part of Steve Carp’s New England Development.
Luchos Barra de Tequila was supposed to open in October 2021 but the city’s Building Department placed a cease-and-desist order on the restaurant in December after its owners failed to submit updated designs showing how the building would conform to the Americans with Disabilities Act. By then, the restaurant had been renamed The Goat.
Building Inspector Greg Earls said in an email Wednesday that the cease-and-desist order was lifted in April and a building permit was issued to general contractor Jay Caswell of Caswell Development.
Workers were spotted painting the building’s trim on Wednesday and Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Nate Allard said he has been working with a director of events for the company who is looking to schedule a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the near future.
“They’re really excited to be ingrained in the community and are starting to plan dates for a ribbon cutting,” he said.
City records indicate Caswell will renovate the building’s interior but the contractor did not return calls for comment Thursday.
A check of The Fleury Group’s website shows no mention of the newest Goat franchise. Owner Albert Fleury also did not return a call for comment.
The building, situated along the city’s waterfront, was last home to Plum Island Coffee Roasters.
In early 2021, New England Development took considerable flak from local residents when the company announced it was ending its association with the coffee shop after 15 years there by not extending the lease of business owner and current City Councilor Bruce Vogel.
Vogel repeatedly spoke out against the move, blasting New England Development and leading to a protracted struggle between the lessor and lessee.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
