NEWBURYPORT — When it comes to The Goat a lot has been up in the air recently. Will Tom Brady retire or return to the Patriots? And will the proposed Goat restaurant off Merrimac Street ever open? Tom Brady's fate will likely be decided sooner as a cease and desist order slapped on The Goat's owners by the city in December remains in place.
The Goat is a popular chain of restaurants owned by The Fleury Group, with locations in Hampton, Manchester and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
The Hampton, New Hampshire-based company had initially planned to open Luchos Barra de Tequila in the 54R Merrimac St., space owned by Newburyport Development, (which is part of the Steve Carp-owned New England Development) in October of 2021.
The Newburyport Building Department, however, issued a cease and desist order on the incoming restaurant, which was renamed The Goat, in early December last year.
Building Commissioner Gregory Earls said the restaurant's contractors had yet to submit updated and complete drawings of the project at the time. The cease and desist order was also issued to give the contractors a chance to also show how the building would conform to the Americans with Disabilities Act.
"We are just on hold and are waiting for them. Its that simple. We're not pushing them and the building is buttoned up tight. So it's up to them," he said.
Little is known when those plans would make their way to Earls' office deep within City Hall.
New England Development General Manager Christopher Skiba declined to comment on the matter and The Fleury Group owner Albert Fleury did not return a call on Wednesday.
The Fleury Group also has no phone number listed on its website, where Luchos Barra de Tequila continues to be listed as a restaurant that is "coming soon" in Newburyport.
The Merrimac Street space had previously been occupied by Plum Island Coffee Roasters and its former owner, at-Large City Councilor Bruce Vogel spoke out against New England Development for not extending his lease after 15 years of business in 2021.
