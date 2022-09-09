BYFIELD — The Governor’s Academy is featuring the works of local printmaker Chris Robinson on campus this fall. Her body of work, “Ink + Pressure = Prints”, will be on display in the Remis Lobby Gallery of the Wilkie Center for the Performing Arts on The Governor’s Academy campus from now until Oct. 7.
A Newburyport resident, Robinson is a printmaker who works in etching, woodcut, linocut, and silkscreen. She has worked at Chase’s Garage in Maine for the last five years— an artist studio that has served as her haven of productivity. Robinson is a graduate of the Museum of Fine Arts and obtained a certificate of printmaking from Montserrat College of Art and Design. She takes inspiration from everyday items in her house and things seen while walking her dog. Her current body of prints works to explain the mundane.
The closing reception will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Remis Lobby Gallery and is open to the public. Follow the academy on social media @govsarts and @govsacademy for updates.
