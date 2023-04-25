NEWBURYPORT — The Museum of Old Newbury presents “The Heirloom Gardener – Traditional Plants and Skills with John Forti” on May 18 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St.
Forti’s talk will be based on his new book, “The Heirloom Gardener – Traditional Plants and Skills for the Modern World.”
Forti’s PowerPoint presentation, illustrated with period images and contemporary woodcuts, will feature the history of heirloom preservation, garden craft and homestead lifeways.
Artisanal gardening lifestyles are helping to rebuild vibrant local agricultural economies and celebrate sustainable cottage industries that contribute to a new, homegrown American arts and crafts movement and backyard environmentalism, according to the museum.
Forti is a garden historian and ethnobotanist who has directed gardens for Plimoth Plantation Museum, Strawbery Banke Museum, the Massachusetts Horticultural Society and Bedrock Gardens.
As a Slow Food USA councilor and biodiversity specialist, his preservation work has helped to restore countless native and heirloom plants and has brought traditional artisanal practices to modern thinking, according to the museum.
He has won numerous awards for historic garden preservation, children’s garden design, herbal and historical education and the 2021 Award of Excellence from National Garden Clubs, one of the nation’s most-recognized nonprofits and largest volunteer gardening organization in the world. His new book was inspired by his posts as “The Heirloom Gardener – John Forti,” which go out regularly to millions on Facebook.
Admission is $10 for museum members and $20 for nonmembers. Reserve seats at NewburyHistory.org or by calling 978-462-2681.
For more information, email bethany@newburyhistory.org.
