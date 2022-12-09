NEWBURYPORT — The 2022-23 season of Metropolitan Opera Saturday matinee radio broadcasts begins Dec. 10, at 1 p.m. with the live network broadcast premiere of "The Hours" on WJOP 96.3 FM Newburyport.
Co-commissioned by the Met, "The Hours" is the newest opera by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Kevin Puts. The libretto by Greg Pierce is based on Michael Cunningham’s acclaimed novel and on the Oscar-winning film. It interweaves the stories of three women: Clarissa Vaughn (Fleming), a book editor in 1990s New York; Laura Brown (O’Hara), a housewife in Los Angeles in 1949; and the British author Virginia Woolf (DiDonato) who is beginning work in 1923 on Mrs. Dalloway, the novel that links the women together on a single day in each of their lives. The new production by Phelim McDermott features a starry ensemble cast including Denyce Graves, Kathleen Kim, Sylvia D’Eramo, John Holiday, Kyle Ketelsen, William Burden, Sean Panikkar, and Brandon Cedel, along with the Met orchestra and chorus.
"The Hours" will be heard live over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network. Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about the Met Broadcasts. WJOP 96.3 is also streaming live on www.ncmhub.org.
