ROWLEY — The Last Duo, playing music from the 1960s and 1970s, performs as part of the summer concert series July 24 at 2 p.m. on the Rowley Public Library lawn, 141 Main St.
Spectators are invited to bring a blanket or chair to see the show, which features a wide range of music from Hank Williams to the Eagles to Roy Orbison. Cool treats will be provided and all ages are welcome. The show moves inside if the weather does not cooperate.
This performance is funded, in part, by a grant from the Rowley Cultural Council, a local agency supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
For more information, call 978-948-2850.
