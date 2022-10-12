NEWBURYPORT — Ichabod Crane and the ghost of the Headless Horseman are set to gallop from Sleepy Hollow into Belleville Congregational Church on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m., thanks to storyteller Jonathan Kruk.
Kruk annually performs more than 60 shows at Sleepy Hollow’s Old Dutch Church in New York. Kruk will bring Washington Irving’s ghostly tale to Belleville at 300 High St. for a single presentation.
Kruk retells the classic romance horror story while donned in a bespoke frock and accompanied on organ by Jim Keyes. Brom Bones and the startling ghost of the Woman in White even make appearances.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for ages 10 to 16. The show is best for those 10 and older.
Tickets are available at the church office, the door or online at: belleville-church.ticketleap.com.
