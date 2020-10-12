AMESBURY — A pride of stately lions has once again taken its place at the entrance to the Amesbury Public Library.
Penn Varney designed the library building which was built in 1900 and opened two years later. The architect’s design included carved rosettes and 15 lions on the library's honey-stained front doors.
But the doors hadn't had any maintenance in over 20 years and needed to be restored in 2019.
The library Board of Trustees authorized $20,000 from the Perley A. and Mary Sanborn Trust and Acton-based Freddy Roman LLC New England Historical Restoration was hired to clean, repair and conserve the doors last year.
The doors were removed and restored off-site, then reinstalled Friday afternoon.
Library director Erin Matlin said she was very happy to have her front doors back.
"I'm really excited to have them back and to be used and enjoyed, as far as the visual statement they are," Matlin said. "I think they will be beautiful and I am excited to use them again. They will stand out so beautifully.”
She praised the work of library archivist Meghan Fahey who worked as the project coordinator.
"She was the person who organized and started and really got this project underway, from beginning to end," Matlin said.
The APL's lions have become a favorite among locals, according to Matlin.
"A lot of the patrons talk about the doors and how beautiful the woodwork is and the detail," she said. "That attention is very hard to come by these days."
Library patrons have had to use the building’s rear entrance for more than a year. But, since the library closed to patrons due to the COVID-19 pandemic last March, the missing doors haven’t been much of an inconvenience to the public.
"We are offering curbside service right now and we’re also offering a curated curbside where we will pick out the material for people," Matlin said. "We are also offering printing and copying for people."
She said the library is still waiting for a delivery of personal protective equipment before it can open to the public again.
"There has been a delay with that, between the schools needing supplies and obviously the need around the community," Matlin said. "But, once those come in, we do have a plan to open to the public in at least a small capacity."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
