NEWBURYPORT — The Metropolitan Opera’s season of matinee radio broadcasts continues Saturday with a favorite for audiences of all ages, “The Magic Flute,” the Met’s holiday production of Mozart’s beloved fairy tale performed in English and in one act.
Ben Bliss and Joélle Harvey star as Tamino and Pamina, who test their strength and bravery – and even face mortal danger – to prove their love.
Aleksandra Olczyk is the powerful Queen of the Night, Soloman Howard is the wise leader Sarastro, and Joshua Hopkins sings the lovable – and lovesick – birdcatcher Papageno.
Duncan Ward conducts Mozart’s timeless tale celebrating the triumph of wisdom, light and love in a performance recorded earlier this month.
“The Magic Flute” will be heard over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network at 1 p.m. on WJOP 96.3 FM in Newburyport.
Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about the Met Broadcasts. WJOP 96.3 is also streaming live on www.ncmhub.org.
