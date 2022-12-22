Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Windy with showers and thundershowers likely. High 56F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 15F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.