NEWBURYPORT — Any topic is fair game when you’re a member of the McG’s, a local group of Newburyport High School graduates who meet each Monday at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center.
The McG’s or as they also like to be called, the McGeezers, have been hanging out each week for almost nine years. The name comes from the local McDonald’s where they used to meet before COVID-19 restrictions forced them to seek an alternate locale.
And lucky for them, they said, the community room was available.
“This is the perfect place,” Diana Salt said.
Most of the gabbing is about growing up in Newburyport and attending its schools. One topic rarely, if ever, discussed is politics.
“Some of it’s R rated, some of it is GP,” Bob Jackson said, instantly dating himself by referencing a movie rating code no longer used.
Art LeBlanc said there was plenty to talk about during their two-hour discussions and that conversations never got stale.
“We’re all seniors and we’re all Newburyporters,” LeBlanc said.
That prompted Meredith Knight to point out that although she went to local schools, she lived in Rowley.
The newest member is Ruth Bleau, who recently moved to Newburyport and learned of the McGeezers.
“It’s been very interesting,” she said.
