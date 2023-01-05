NEWBURYPORT — The co-owners of The Modern Butcher recently announced they are moving their popular shop to Danvers soon but stressed they are seeking a smaller space in Newburyport to satiate the hunger of local customers.
Warren Means and Lisa Nichols opened The Modern Butcher on Merrimac Street in February of 2019 and the engaged couple began establishing their shop as a carnivore’s dream in their 1,200-square-feet of leased space.
“We get our meat directly from the farm and we would do everything here. But there’s just not a lot of space in the back, where we get a lot of our deliveries. We’re literally having cow carcasses come through the front door,” Nichols said.
The Modern Butcher soon became locally famous by offering one sandwich a day, with the traditional New England roast beef sandwich (roast beef, James River BBQ sauce, American cheese and mayo on an onion roll) being the biggest draw.
“We opened up doing 20 sandwiches a day and 15 on a really good day,” Means said.
Business really got moving for The Modern Butcher when Covid hit in early 2020.
“For most businesses, Covid really hurt them but it kind of accelerated our business and we were one of the only people, especially in the area, that you could get food. We never had a glitch in our supply chain,” Nichols said.
Having outgrown their Newburyport location, Means and Nichols went looking for a bigger space and will be moving their store to a 2,400-square-foot location at 36 Maple St., in the heart of downtown Danvers in March.
“We had originally wanted to have a bigger location here in Newburyport, and then a smaller storefront somewhere else. But it ended up working out the other way,” Nichols said. “This new spot has handicap-accessible bathrooms and enough space to have in-store dining.”
Nichols also wanted to make it clear The Modern Butcher remains committed to its Newburyport customers and is in the process of looking for another local storefront, once its Merrimac Street lease runs out in March.
“We’re not turning our back on Newburyport. This is literally where we started and the community that we want to be a part of and nothing’s going to change that. We’re trying our hardest to rebuild another storefront, but also in the meantime, being able to supply what we have in an easy, accessible way,” she said.
Looking for commercial property on the North Shore has proven to be more difficult than Means and Nichols anticipated.
“There’s very little commercial property in Newburyport, in fact, it’s almost nonexistent. But we would just need something that would be fueled by our operations in Danvers,” Nichols said.
Nichols added her new Danvers shop will give The Modern Butcher the ability to offer four or five sandwiches daily.
“These will be much more approachable sandwiches and smaller version of things that highlight what we make. Whether it be our smoked ham or a ham, brie and apple butter baguette. Or our Mortadella and our Italian job. We’re also going to have a snack menu,” she said.
“I’d like to have fat kid sandwiches,” Means added.
Nichols said she reached out to “a million properties” that she saw potential in during her search for a new home but she’s happy to have found a new location in her own hometown of Danvers.
“Either the prices were astronomically too high or they wanted like crazy things with the lease, like percentages of your sales. Crazy stuff. This property, we had driven by and if you had told me at 16-years-old when I was having roast beef at Supreme Roast Beef, that I’d be opening a butcher shop a few doors down, I would think you were the craziest person alive,” she said.
