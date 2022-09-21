NEWBURYPORT — Dave Rogers, recently appointed editor of The Daily News of Newburyport, will visit “The Morning Show” on Thursday.
Host Mary Jacobsen will talk with Rogers about his views on the editor’s role, and his vision for the newspaper going forward.
Rogers will also discuss his longtime experience as a reporter for The Daily News. Since joining the newspaper in 2010, he has covered everything from police and the courts to news and entertainment, local politics and business.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and livestreams on YouTube (at NCMHub.org).
After broadcast, click Playlist on YouTube and scroll down.
