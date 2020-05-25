NEWBURYPORT — As hair salons and barbershops in the state prepare to open this week, at least one local stylist is waiting for stronger safety precautions before putting himself and his clients in any line of danger.
“I always follow my instincts,” said Richard Nocera, a hair stylist for more than 50 years and owner of The Parlor at 50 Water St.
So when Gov. Charlie Baker included hair salons in the Phase 1 reopening plan, Nocera called each of his approximately 120 clients and told them that he would not reopen until he deemed it safe to do so.
“I’m older, my clients are a little older and there are people that can die from this virus,” he said of his concerns about the spread of COVID-19. “I’m astounded that the governor, who I like very much, has put us right in the front lines.”
Nocera said hair dressers and barbers are being treated like “tests” or “guinea pigs” for what reopening should look like and that it’s “too soon.”
While he understands “the need for money and income,” Nocera, whose daughter is an emergency room doctor in New York, said he would rather put the health and safety of his clients first.
“I love my clients and they love me. We’re like friends, almost like relatives,” Nocera said, adding that he could never live with himself if one of his client’s contracted the virus or if he got it and gave it to his wife.
His mother used to tell him, “Don’t contribute to your own demise, Richard,” and so that’s his rule, he said.
“I’ve called every one of my clients and every single one has been relieved that I am doing this,” Nocera said, saying he couldn’t believe how supportive they were. “Every single person has told me, ‘I think you’re doing the right thing, Richard’ and thanked me.”
When he does feel comfortable, Nocera said he will start by giving haircuts outside in wide-open spaces, whether it’s on the lawn of a client’s home or in his own backyard.
Until then, Nocera is offering to mix hair dyes for people who can’t wait for an appointment to prevent them from using box dye. He said he has been personally delivering these products to people throughout Greater Newburyport and even as far as New Hampshire and Maine.
At the height of his career, Nocera said he owned four salons and a beauty school. With that in mind, he has some extra supplies, which he has been lending to people who have asked for assistance in trimming a family member’s hair.
He’s also been using FaceTime to talk them through the process of cutting hair for the first time, if they must do so in the interim.
“I don’t advise it, but at the same time, sometimes they have to and I volunteer to help advise them,” he said.
Nocera added that guidelines for hair salons used to be much stricter with a state board of hairdressers inspecting facilities a few times a year. He has not seen anyone come by for a thorough inspection of his salon in at least two years. At most, someone has briefly checked that he was properly licensed, he said.
“We should have new standards and those standards should be observed and checked upon for safety,” Nocera said. “That’s what we need, and we don’t have that.”
Nocera believes a hair appointment should be a “feel-good occasion and this puts a whole damper on that.” He doesn’t think people should risk their health and safety for the experience, though.
“People don’t want to take a chance just to have their hair cut,” he said. “It’s a feel-good business. You’re going to feel good when you leave here, so it shouldn’t be anything else.”
