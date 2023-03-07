NEWBURYPORT — Andrew Morris has an unusual job but he can rest easy knowing that he is helping people all over the country kick a nasty habit simply by the power of suggestion.
For about 12 years, the local stay-at-home dad has been a health-based hypnotist after he said his wife saw one for weight loss.
After studying with the New Hampshire-based National Guild of Hypnotists, Morris developed a website and opened his business, which mostly focuses on helping people quit smoking, out of his Cherry Street home office.
“I have done anxiety, I have done weight loss, career stuff and I think it works best for smokers,” he said.
Smokers tend to gravitate toward hypnosis, according to Morris, who has taken some time over the past decade to speak at the Salisbury, Groveland and Middleton public libraries. He also donated free sessions to several of the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Merrimack Valley’s annual auctions.
Morris said he lost his mother to smoking and he is happy to help people kick the habit.
Although Morris treated roughly 500 clients in his first nine years in business, he said it wasn’t until the COVID-19 pandemic hit that he really expanded his reach in 2020.
Working with the FaceTime and Zoom online meeting platforms, Morris said he went from five local clients a week to dozens from across the country.
“I’ve been working with people from Colorado, Indiana, Illinois,” he said.
Morris said he asks that his clients commit to an 1½-hour session during a time when they would normally be tired. “Hypnosis” is the Greek word for sleep, according to Morris, who added that he asks his clients to simply take a nap.
“We want to get the conscious mind out of the way and we want to get the subconscious mind to the forefront so that we can talk to it,” he said. “It is big and powerful and it will listen to our suggestions. That is why it works so well.”
Once he has access to the subconscious mind, Morris said he will ask the client to pick a color (most of the time it’s blue), and will then make the suggestion that, whenever they see blue, they will feel like a nonsmoker.
Paul Ray, who lives on Long Island in New York, said he was able to quit his 18-year smoking habit after one online meeting with Morris.
“I felt it right after that meeting and I haven’t smoked a cigarette since,” Ray said. “I just kind of knew. I tried the gum and the patch but this takes the mental part out of it.”
Not every client has the same experience, according to Morris, who added that each person is going to get what they put into it.
“You have to go into it with the right attitude and you have to want to quit smoking,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News.
