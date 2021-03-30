NEWBURYPORT — The Poynt restaurant, which closed in late December when cold weather shut down outdoor dining, is reopening Friday with indoor and outdoor dining.
The Poynt, at 31 Water St., will be open for dinner at 4 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and brunch starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The staff has set up heaters for cool spring days in the outdoor portion of the restaurant. The Poynt increased its patio seating last summer when indoor dining was restricted under state mandates.
Owners Laura and John Wolfe said in a press release that the restaurant will observe all COVID-19 safety protocols when it reopens Friday.
The restaurant "takes the safety of their guests and employees seriously," the Wolfes said in the release.
"With COVID restrictions and colder weather, it just didn't seem that staying open was a smart financial decision. Now, with weather getting better, outdoor dining starting up in Newburyport on April 1 and vaccinations becoming more available, the time is right," Laura Wolfe said. "The whole staff is excited to see our regulars and make new friends."
The Wolfes also own Brick & Ash on Center Street. No reopening plans for that venue have been announced.
