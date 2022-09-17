NEWBURYPORT — The death of Queen Elizabeth II has sent ripples across the pond – all the way to Newburyport.
Queen Elizabeth II reigned from Feb. 6, 1952, until dying Sept. 8. Residents of Newburyport with ties to the U.K. have been stunned by the loss of such a constant in their lives.
“It’s a very sad day for the royal family and the whole of Britain, too,” said Rachel Forrest Hay of Newburyport, a dual citizen of the U.S and U.K.
“The queen was almost like the nation’s grandmother and was a constant presence for my entire life,” she said. “Even though she was 96 and had been scaling back from public duties for some time, her death still feels like a shock.”
Another local resident affected by the queen’s death was Steve Murray, owner of the business Best of British at 22 State St. in Newburyport. Murray has noticed an increase in people at his store since the news broke.
“Immediately after we heard the news, we started to get people to come into the store. I think they just wanted to be somewhere with other like-minded people to commiserate,” Murray said. “We have a remembrance book in each of the stores so that people can sign and we put flowers and a notice up.”
Murray believes the queen’s death is something that resonates even with those not from the United Kingdom.
“Definitely more people coming in, even people not from the U.K. I think there’s a resurgence of interest because you know, the news of the queen’s passing, it’s in the daily news every day so it brings it to everybody’s attention,“ Murray said.
For Murray, who spent the first 40 years of his life in the U.K. before coming to the U.S. in 1999, a steady presence has been lost.
“I mean, the thing is the queen’s been around for all my life, and for most people, she’s been the queen for 70 years, I’ve never known anything different,” Murray said. “Everybody’s saying, and I agree, that the queen was a great stabilizing influence on U.K. life and even the world life, the influence that she had, she was always somebody that people turned to in time of trouble, and you know, she’s not there anymore.”
Murray recalled the tradition he and his family had every Christmas of listening to the queen’s address.
“We used to sit around the TV Christmas Day after Christmas lunch, and we would listen to the queen’s message to the nation, always broadcast I think at three o’clock in the afternoon,” Murray said. “She would come on the TV and she would, you know, maybe spend about 10, 15 minutes, but she would talk about everything that had happened in the previous year, and then she would go on to give a message of hope for the future.”
Murray hopes the queen will continue to be remembered for the calm and stable presence she provided.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
