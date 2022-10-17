NEWBURYPORT — The Screening Room presents “I Am a Town” on Sunday, Oct., 23, at 7 p.m. – a poetic take on life in coastal Massachusetts, followed by a conversation with the film’s director, Mischa Richter.
And on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m., The Screening Room presents a special screening of the film “And So I Stayed,” followed by a discussion led by The Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center.
At the end of Cape Cod, protected by a school of white sharks, lies the diverse and free-spirited community of Provincetown. Its demographics have evolved as the community has adapted through the ages – changing from native lands to a colony for European pilgrims, a whaling and fishing community attracting and benefiting Yankees and Portuguese immigrants, and later to one of America’s oldest art colonies and a haven for the LGBTQ community, according to a news release.
Through all these changes, Provincetown clings to a distinctly American, and yet rare, way of life.
In his documentary debut, Richter, whose artist family has been living in Provincetown for nearly a century, explores his home through shared moments and conversations with local residents, pilgrims, outcasts, fishermen, drag queens, and spirit guides in an exploration of what freedom and community mean in America today.
Ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/i-am-a-town-with-director-mischa-richter-tickets-441679594557
Link to film description on The Screening Room’s website: https://www.newburyportmovies.com/i-am-a-town
”And So I Stayed”
This award-winning documentary by Natalie Pattilo and Daniel Nelson is a portrait of Kim Dadou Brown, Tanisha Davis, and Nikki Addimando – three survivors of abuse whose strikingly similar stories are separated by over 30 years. None of them were believed, and each of them was criminalized for fighting back.
Formerly incarcerated survivor-advocate Kim Dadou Brown, who met her wife while incarcerated, is a driving force in the passage of New York’s Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act, a new law meant to prevent survivors from receiving harsh prison sentences for their acts of survival.
Nikki Addimando, a mother of two young children, suffered the consequences when a judge didn’t follow the law’s guidelines. Tanisha Davis, a single mother who was ripped away from her son in 2013, is hopeful that the new law is her way out of a harsh prison sentence.
Ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/and-so-i-stayed-tickets-434184025107?fbclid=IwAR0yJzfLbJWcWxP4i5Et4OJb4R0Hsx47vcZdRmXiMk3UzifeM-Klfcm2cBs
Link to film description on The Screening Room’s website: https://www.newburyportmovies.com/and-so-i-stayed.
The Screening Room is at 82 State St., Newburyport. For more information, visit: www.newburyportmovies.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.