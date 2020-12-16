The Screening Room halts public in-theater screenings

NEWBURYPORT — Beginning Friday, The Screening Room will temporarily pause regularly scheduled matinees and evening features, but virtual cinema and private viewing options will continue.
Due to a steep increase in the numbers of positive cases, the owners of The Screening Room took this step as a precaution.
The long-running movie theater at 82 State St., which was purchased by Ben and Becca Fundis in July, will offer private screenings any day of the week for families and pods.
To arrange a private screening, email nbptmovies@gmail.com or go to www.newburyportmovies.com/rentals.
Film lovers can also check out screenings via the virtual cinema at www.newburyportmovies.com/virtual.
The owners hope to reopen The Screening Room for first-run screenings in February or March, or when more titles are available and COVID-19 numbers are declining rather than increasing in the community.
Gift certificates are also available for tickets to be used in 2021.
