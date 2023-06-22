When I lived around Woods Hole I knew several of the pilots and technicians who maintained the research submersible Alvin and discovered the Titanic back in 1986.
I actually didn’t know how many of the crewmembers I knew, until I was in Europe and saw a program about discovering the Titanic and watched several of them walking trough the streets of Woods Hole dressed in bright orange jumpsuits. Nobody does that in real life, but it made me realize that several people I played tennis with or saw every day at the post office were members of the famous crew.
It was this team of 30 to 40 people who were constantly testing and retested all the components of the Alvin and its autonomous sidekick, Jason.
I was reminded of my friends when I listened to the plight of the five people in the submersible that looks more like a millionaire’s bauble you might find in a Nieman Marcus catalogue than a competent underwater vehicle. It turns out the Titan is also about as safe as a toy submarine.
I hope the banging sounds that a Canadian plane picked up are the sounds of the men pounding on the hull of the vessel and that they will soon be recovered by the Navy’s highly classified vessel designed to extract sailors off of sunken nuclear submarines. It is on its way as the Navy is eager to test its advanced technology in such a real world highly visible arena.
Unfortunately, that is unlikely to be the case. I doubt the submarine simply lost its contact with the surface though I understand that is a fairly frequent occurrence. But it is more likely that the submersible became entangled it the Titanic’s rigging, or never reached the bottom and is drifting in the water column at the whim of powerful underwater currents. These currents are the reason that the search area is so extensive - the size of Massachusetts by one account.
If the crew are still alive, it will be difficult to extract them. They are in a far more extreme and dangerous environment than the one faced by astronauts and tourists in space.
If something goes wrong aboard Space-X or the International Space Station, their crew can be transferred to another vehicle and be brought down to earth. But the pressure at 13,000 feet will instantly implode a human down to the size of a kewpie doll. If the submersible became entangled and developed a hairline crack, a steam of water would be fired into the crew with the acceleration of a speeding bullet.
I’m all for fun and adventure but lets treat the Titanic as a solemn memorial, not as an underwater ride you might find at Disney World.
Bill Sargent is a NOVA consultant and author of 28 award-winning books about science and the environment. He leads walks on Plum Island Sundays at 10 a.m. Check Plum Island Outdoors Facebook page for details.
