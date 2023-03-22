NEWBURYPORT — The Firehouse Center for the Arts will welcome back the Soggy Po’ Boys on April 1 at 8 p.m.
The Soggy Po’ Boys, who are New England natives, are performing New Orleans music across the Northeast and beyond, including concert halls, street corners, music and burlesque festivals, and bars and libraries.
The band was formed in 2012 to shake the walls of a local club on Fat Tuesday but have honed their sound and become more than a Mardi Gras centerpiece, according to a news release.
Exploring the musical traditions of New Orleans and expanding their repertoire beyond NOLA jazz, the band performs traditional Caribbean tunes as well as Meters funk, soul, and brass band/street beat music.
“This is the third or fourth time we’ve had the Po’ Boys here at the Firehouse,” said Executive Director John Moynihan. “They haven’t disappointed us or their audiences yet, and I don’t expect they will this time either.”
Tickets are $15 for nonmembers and $12 for members.
Visit www.firehouse.org for more information or stop at the Peter G. Kelly Memorial Box Office, open seven days a week.
The Firehouse is in Market Square.
