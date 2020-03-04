'The Wiz' comes to Pentucket

WEST NEWBURY — Take a walk down the yellow brick road all the way to the auditorium of Pentucket Regional High School, where more than 80 students are set to perform in the spring musical “The Wiz” on Thursday through Saturday.
“The Wiz,” which was written by William F. Brown and made into a musical by Charlie Smalls, is a colorful, energetic retelling of L. Frank Baum’s children’s novel “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”
The audience will recognize the well-known storyline about an eager young girl named Dorothy who is transported by a tornado to a world with Munchkins, good and bad witches, and a yellow brick road. While the story remains relatively the same, the music and dancing are much more energetic.
Pentucket’s adaption features students from the elementary and high schools, ranging from ages 4 to 18.
“We’ve been working hard for four months to bring this to our stage,” said Rachel McGowan, the director and a theater and chorus teacher at Pentucket. “The production includes a time-old story infused with an upbeat, exciting score. Our singers, dancers and actors are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring this to the stage.”
Kelly Atwood, a senior at the high school and captain of the dance team, led the choreography for the show. She said the cast has been rehearsing nearly every day since November. “We’re all so excited.”
Bella Brancato, a junior and another member of the dance team, said, “It’s a different style of music than we’re used to dancing to. It’s funky and upbeat.”
Brancato, who is also playing the Wicked Witch of the West in the show, said the eccentric costumes and music are what make this show stand out.
When asked what their favorite scene is, Brancato and Atwood immediately said the same thing, “Funky Monkeys.” In Act II, the Wicked Witch summons her monkeys to go after Dorothy and her friends, and a dance number ensues.
Sage Seymour, who is playing Tinman, has been involved in Pentucket theater since fifth grade.
Now a senior, Seymour is preparing for her final performance in the school district. “It’s definitely exciting, but sad,” she said.
“It’s been a lot of hard work from the beginning,” she said of preparing for the role. “You have to do a lot of rehearsing on your own.”
Nik Karvelas, a freshman who plays the Cowardly Lion, said this was his second show at Pentucket, but the first musical. “It was a very strong learning curve with my song,” he said.
Spencer Magan, a sophomore who plays The Wiz, said memorization is always a challenge, but he is looking forward to the performance.
Overall, the students said they are “excited” to show off their hard work. In comparing it to Baum’s novel, Magan said, “It’s the same basic idea, but it takes the energy up.”
The show runs about two hours. Performances are Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday at 7 p.m., and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door.
Staff writer Heather Alterisio can be reached via email at halterisio@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3149. Follow her on Twitter @HeathAlt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.