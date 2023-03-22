NEWBURYPORT — Theater in the Open (TITO) announced an April fundraiser to celebrate the day traditionally celebrated as Shakespeare’s birthday, April 23.
TITO will present ”Hot Pepper Hamlet” at the Museum of Old Newbury at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 23. All proceeds from the event will support Theater in the Open’s 2023 season.
Performers will present monologues and scenes from Shakespeare’s most famous plays. The one twist: they will take a bite of a habanero pepper before they begin their performance. The idea for the event was offered by Dylan C. Wack, who works as a workshop teacher and marketing officer for TITO, as well as being a professional actor.
“Theater can be many things. Sometimes, that thing is categorically, almost terminally stupid. This is one of those times," Wack said.
The event was inspired by a fundraiser that students at Boston University ran titled “An Actor Peppers,” a spoof on Konstantin Stanislavski’s seminal acting theory book "An Actor Prepares."
At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, actors from the Theater in the Open community recorded Hamlet’s “To be or not to be” speech while eating habanero peppers to provide levity during the lockdown. This will be the first iteration Theater in the Open is performing live.
Suggested donation for the event is $50. Ipswich Ale will be providing beer and other light refreshments will be available. Tickets are on sale at theaterintheopen.org.
