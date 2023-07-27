NEWBURYPORT — Theater in the Open announces the cast of its summer production of Oscar Wilde’s “Lady Windermere’s Fan” at Maudslay State Park.
Obie Award winner Rory Pelsue will make his Theater in the Open directorial debut of this comedy. He was most recently an actor with the company in the 2015 production of “Twelfth Night”.
Pelsue, based in Brooklyn, New York, is a resident director with Fake Friends, the producer of Circle Jerk, for which the group were awarded a special citation by the Obie Awards.
The cast will be led by Aisha Delilah as Lady Windermere, Paul-Emile Cendron as Lord Windermere and Cara Olansky as Mrs. Erlynne.
The cast also includes Nikole Beckwith and Edward F. Speck of Newburyport, Holly Little Van Straaten of Danvers, Adrianna Neefus of Salem, Lia Madeline of Boston, Allegra Dubus-Brandolini of Exeter, New Hampshire, Dylan C. Wack of Brooklyn and Bonniejean Wilbur of Newfields, New Hampshire.
The production stage manager is Amanda Martindale of Amesbury, and the production dramaturg is Sophie Siegel-Warren of Providence, Rhode Island. The production is supported by a grant from The Friendship Foundation.
Upcoming performances are Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. Details can be found on the Theater in the Open website.
The production will tour historic homes and properties across the North Shore – Stonehurst Manor in Waltham on Aug. 19; Forbes House Museum in Milton on Aug. 20; Hamilton House in South Berwick, Maine, on Aug. 26; and the Crane Estate in Ipswich on Aug. 27.
Tickets are available at theaterintheopen.org.
