NEWBURYPORT — Theater in the Open’s annual haunting of Maudslay State Park returns on Oct. 22 and 23, promising a spooky and silly afternoon of family friendly Halloween fun. The annual Haunted Trail bring thousands of attendees to Newburyport for a weekend to celebrate the Halloween spirit with an hour-long walk in Maudslay State Park to watch scenes and skits, devised and performed by a dedicated group of volunteers.
“This year there will be new skits as well as classics you’ve grown to love,” said Maddison Shea, operations coordinator at Theater in the Open, “It’s my favorite time of year. We have a lot of fun creating and sharing the pieces—and our audiences bring so much joy out into the park.”
Maudslay is Haunted will be presented from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $10, children under 2 are admitted for free. Visit theaterintheopen.org for more information, including the DCR parking information.
This year, the Haunted Trail will return to Appleton Farms in Ipswich for Appleton is Haunted on Sunday, Oct. 30. A streamlined version of the Haunted Trail will haunt the stunning Trustees property, along with other offerings provided by the staff at Appleton Farms. Tickets to Appleton is Haunted along with information about hay rides and wood fired pizza is available at thetrustees.org.
In addition to the Haunted Trails, Theater in the Open is presenting its annual production of POE in a tour across the North Shore. POE in Salem will be presented at the Gedney House, a property maintained by Historic New England. The run of POE in Salem will bring the macabre and profundity of Edgar Allan Poe’s classics to life with music, poetry and dance.
“We are so happy to be able to perform some of people’s favorite chilling works by Edgar Allen Poe, especially in such a historical location like Salem,” said Edward F. Speck, Theater in the Open’s artistic director. “Traveling is a big part of what Theater in the Open loves to do, bringing people from all communities and locations together through their passion for the arts.” POE in Salem will have eight performances at the Gedney House—tickets and more information are available at theaterintheopen.org.
In addition to the performances in Salem, POE will return to the Ellen T. Brown Memorial Chapel at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Newburyport for one evening only. On Thursday, Oct. 27th, POE returns to Newburyport for the first time since 2019, with showings at 6 and 8 p.m. Tickets are available at theaterintheopen.org.
More information about all of Theater in the Open’s October events, including tickets and links to our partner organizations, can be found at theaterintheopen.org.
