NEWBURY — Theater Workshop returns with a new original play, "Work-Play-Love," on Friday, March 31, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 1, at 7 p.m. at Newbury Elementary School on Hanover Street.
The play, directed by Stacy Fix, is about community and the artistic process.
"It's a show that will charm its way into your heart with a message of hope and resilience for audiences of all ages," Fix said.
In March 2020, Theater Workshop, a 25-year program of Workshop Arts Inc., was four days from performing for full houses with a spring show when COVID-19 shut down production.
From 2020 to 2023, the nonprofit launched A-OK! Acts of Kindness, a community service program that delivered care packages and individualized performances to isolated seniors in the community.
Now, 35 students are back on the stage, developing an original show based upon their community service experiences and artistic exploration.
The ensemble performs dances and vignettes that illustrate the importance of meaningful "work," the importance of sharing "play," and the secrets to achieving your dreams grows in the "love" in your heart, according to a news release.
All proceeds fund Workshop Arts Inc., a nonprofit enrichment foundation. This Workshop Arts program is supported in part by Stone Ridge Properties and local Cultural Council grants from Newbury, Salisbury, Newburyport and Rowley.
Tickets: $15 reserved, $25 front row (Scholarship fund ticket). All reserved tickets available on the website: www.workshopartsinc.org. Anyone with box office-related questions should email twsboxoffice@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.