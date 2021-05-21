NEWBURYPORT — A Hill Street family is ready to turn in their one-liners after spending most of the COVID-9 pandemic making their neighbors’ days a little bit funnier.
Christian Hansen, his wife, Joanna Fernandes, and their 10-year-old son, Nash, found themselves, like most people, with little to do when the pandemic shut down schools and workplaces in March 2020.
The family came across a social media post about people posting jokes on their homes’ front doors and windows to hopefully bring some joy to people in a tough situation. So, the family decided to give it a try themselves.
“We figured this is something that could be fun and I always like a good dad joke,” Hansen said. “We figured we could do it. So I put up a joke, my son put up a joke and my wife put up another.”
A trio of classic (depending on your taste) jokes such as, “We’ve run out of toilet paper and have started to use newspaper, The Times are rough,” or “My wife is upset that I don’t buy her flowers. To be honest, I didn’t even know she sold flowers,” soon began appearing in the family’s front window.
The jokes quickly caught on with neighbors and passers-by, and have continued to appear in their windows — three a day, every day, for the past 14 months.
“People began to count on it, so I took it as a bit of a challenge,” Hansen said. “We got to have a little bit of joy where there was concern and nervousness. This is something that people could count on. They could come by and have a look in the window and chuckle. You would see the same people coming by. It has been great. My son got a joke book, some neighbors dropped off a joke book and we figured, let’s keep doing this.”
The Hansen and Fernandes family joke show produced more than 1,200 jokes in the past 14 months but remains a family show, according to Christian.
“There were some questionable ones,” Hansen said. “You know, poop jokes are always fun. But, by and large, they were above grade.”
Hansen said he has also found that producing three jokes a day requires more material than just a couple of joke books.
“I would scour Twitter feeds and Reddit feeds,” Hansen said. “I grabbed some jokes off of there and neighbors would keep on dropping off jokes or emailing me jokes. We were doing about three a day and it just continued. We’ve got a pretty steadfast community. We will regularly have a bit of a traffic jam, people just come by and slow down and look at the jokes. Some people stop by religiously. It has been a really fun thing to listen to people laugh, or groan or sigh – whatever it might be.”
Hansen said he and family moved to Newburyport from Brooklyn, New York, in 2015 and becoming the neighborhood court jesters has helped them to get to know their neighbors better.
“We had met plenty of our neighbors but we really didn’t know anyone except within this small radius,” Hansen said. “Because we are at a bit of a confluence, you’ve got people walking up from (the MBTA station) and running by, they just naturally stopped and we got to talking to a lot of people.”
The free comedy show, like all good things, will come to an end Tuesday.
“That is the date when my wife and I will have been two weeks fully inoculated,” Hansen said. “It seems like the world is opening up a little bit more. Restrictions have been lessened, mostly thanks to people who said they would be uncomfortable for a little bit, but it looks like we’re coming out on the other end.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.