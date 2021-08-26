The Ipswich-based Marsh Hoppers entertained an enthusiastic group for a swing dance Saturday in the parish hall of Belleville Congregational Church in Newburyport. People from around the region come to the Northshore Swing Dance Group's meet-ups held in Newburyport on the third Saturday of each month. Those interested in joining can visit the group's Facebook page for more information.
featured
They got that swing
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Daily News get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Cam vs. Mac debate all but over for Pats
- As I See It: In the vegetable aisle at Market Basket
- Plum Island residents encouraged to leave ahead of Henri
- Rowley man pleads guilty to trying to choke woman
- Merrimac woman gets jail time for 3rd OUI
- Coffee shop owners decry damage to American flag
- School mask mandate contentious in Amesbury
- Amesbury mayor comments on COVID-19 concerns
- Storm brings heavy rain, wind to Greater Newburyport
- Warren invites public to Custom House event
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO, SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.