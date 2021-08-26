The Ipswich-based Marsh Hoppers entertained an enthusiastic group for a swing dance Saturday in the parish hall of Belleville Congregational Church in Newburyport. People from around the region come to the Northshore Swing Dance Group's meet-ups held in Newburyport on the third Saturday of each month. Those interested in joining can visit the group's Facebook page for more information.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you