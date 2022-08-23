NEWBURY — A rainy morning faded into a sunny day Tuesday morning as Colby Farm opened their iconic sunflower field to the general public, an event tipped off by the presence of "no parking" signs along Scotland Road last week.
Owner Elizabeth Knight said she was used to the crowds that begin to pour in, as they have been coming for years.
“We probably started this all around 18 years ago,” Knight said. “It was around seven years ago, thanks to Facebook, Instagram and other social media that this really started to blow up.”
The farm’s sunflowers became so popular that Knight began charging $10 for parking, to avoid the place falling into chaos and to capitalize on the opportunity.
The sunflower field had been open for less than hour on Tuesday, yet the area already featured a large scattering of groups, some of whom travelled far distances to take it all in. Knight said she expected those numbers to multiply as the field fills out.
“Right now we aren’t at full bloom yet, I’d say we’re at about 60 percent bloom now, and so a lot of photographers and other people will come through who don’t mind if there is a patch here or there not in full bloom,” Knight said.
Knight said she was happy to see the sunflowers still bringing people in, considering the struggles the event had run into the last couple years.
“The last two years were a little tough,” Knight said. “Obviously two years ago was COVID, and last year was just so wet we got rained out.”
This year has already seen better turnout, with some making the trip for the first time.
“I couldn’t even begin to count, but typically we see thousands of people come through here over the course of a week,” Knight said.
Pam Ethier traveled from Tyngsborough to see the sunflower field for the first time to celebrate her birthday with her sister.
“I’ve always really loved sunflowers, and when I was on Facebook I saw this place and knew I had to come,” Ethier said. “It is such a lovely sight, I haven’t been disappointed.”
Married couple Lisa and Kevin Crimp and their rescue dog, Maple, made the journey for the first time, coming from Kennebunk, Maine, to see the spectacle. Lisa Crimp explained how she and her husband always like to find activities that can include Maple.
“We are on our vacation and a friend told us about this place and we thought this would be such a fun to do, especially with our dog,” she said.
