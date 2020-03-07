Women’s HerStory Month
Women’s HerStory Month continues at The Actors Studio of Newburyport, Mill 1, Suite 5, The Tannery Marketplace, Newburyport. “Captains’ Wives and Daughters” will be performed Saturday at 7 p.m. with “Women of ‘76” on Sunday at 5 p.m. as Rita Parisi brings unsung women to life in her one-woman show. Admission per show: $20; $18 for students and seniors. Reserve tickets: www.brownpapertickets.com. Full schedule: www.newburyportacting.org.
Just jammin’
All musicians and the general public are invited to a jam session Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Union Congregational Church, 350 Main St., Amesbury. No admission charge, but donations appreciated. More information: Carol Finn at 978-388-6591.
A whale of a show
An interactive maritime history theater production, “Two Points Off the Weather Bow” will be performed Sunday at noon and 2:30 p.m. in the Moseley Gallery at the Custom House Maritime Museum, 25 Water St., Newburyport. The 45-minute show, developed by History Alive Inc. of Salem, focuses on the 19th century whaling industry. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, children under 13. More information and tickets: www.customhousemaritimemuseum.
Bring on the blues
Cheryl Arena joins Parker Wheeler’s Blue Party on Sunday from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Grog, 13 Middle St., Newburyport. Other featured musicians are Ken Clark, Mike DiBari, Steve Chaggaris and Amadee Castenell. Cover charge: $10.
Stringing along
“London Calling: Music for Strings and Oboe” will be presented Sunday at 4 p.m. at the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church, 26 Pleasant St., Newburyport. Oboist Nancy Dimock joins The Craft Ensemble, a string quartet, in performing the works of Sir Arthur Bliss, Benjamin Britten, Elizabeth Maconchy and Emily Doolittle in this final concert of the 2020 Jean C. Wilson Music Series. Admission: Suggested donation of $20, adults; $10, seniors. Free for children and students.
