5 Things to Do This Weekend

Walk the beach
The Parker River National Wildlife Refuge will be open all weekend for bird watchers, beach walkers and anyone who wants to enjoy the fresh air and salt marsh views away from crowds. The federal refuge on Plum Island is open until sunset. Entry fee is $5 per vehicle, $2 for bikes and walkers. For information go to www.fws.gov/refuge/parker_river/
Hit the trail
Although concerns about the spread of coronavirus prompted closure of all Mass Audubon education centers and offices, the organizing is encouraging visitors to hike on the many trails on Audubon properties. For an updated list of what trails are open, go to massaudubon.org/covid19
Take a tour
Plum Island Outdoors offers walking tours of Plum Island, led by scientist Bill Sargent, on Sunday from 10 to 11 a.m. See the erosion on Plum Island at North Point and discuss solutions for erosion at Reservation Terrace. Cost: $10, payable at the walk. More information: http://plumislandoutdoors.org/event/walking-tour-of-plum-island-north-point-7/.
Day in the park
Another outdoor venue which is open this weekend is Maudslay State Park, 74 Curzon Mill Road, Newburyport, which has extensive trails for hiking and appreciating nature. For details about hours, fees and trails, go to www.mass.gov/locations/maudslay-state-park
