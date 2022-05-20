WEST NEWBURY — Plant lovers are invited to "go wild and native" at the annual spring plant sale on the Training Field this weekend. The West Newbury Garden Club (WNGC) reports that a significant number of the plants offered for sale this Saturday are native to the area and especially tailored to the needs of birds and bees — which along with other wildlife — are essential to keeping the ecosystem healthy.
Saturday’s plant sale runs from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., at the Training Field, adjacent to the G.A.R. Memorial Library, 490 Main St.
Garden Club member Karen Clagett explains the importance of designing gardens with plants native to this corner of New England.
“Without bees, there's no fruit. Imagine no crisp apples, fragrant honey, or strawberry shortcake. And, there are no beautiful spring blossoming fruit trees,” Clagett said. “Without birds, some seeds aren't disseminated, and many garden pests aren't plucked from our plants as tasty snacks.”
WNGC members who have already started incorporating natives into their own gardens, will be available on Saturday to share tips with people looking to squeeze a few native plants into their established garden planting beds, or incorporate natives into a design for a new garden.
Clagett said that native plants tend to need less watering, fertilizing, and overall care.
Among the greenery anticipated for sale are: tall plants for the back of the garden; miniatures and ground covers for the front; shade-loving natives for those hard to cover spots with little sun or an overhanging tree; and the tough, yet beautiful, sun-loving plants. Past contributors have donated May apple, ostrich ferns, Canadian ginger, Jack-in-the-pulpit, and Dutchman’s breeches. Also expected for sale are foam flower, meadow rue, golden rod, and green-eyed coneflower. Shrubs may include witch hazel, serviceberry, and common spicebush; while examples of trees include Gray dogwoods, beach plums, and hazelnut.
“When we enjoy a garden, we aren’t just looking at plants; we are smelling them and listening to the sounds of life around them," said Clagett. "Remember, many plants need pollinators to flourish. The more gardens that attract bees and birds, the more flowers we will have and birdsong we will hear.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.