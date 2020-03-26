GEORGETOWN -- Town officials reported Thursday that a third resident has been confirmed positive for COVID-19.
Police Chief Donald C. Cudmore, the director of emergency management, and Town Administrator Michael Farrell said in a press release the town had been notified by the state Department of Public Health about the third positive case. Two of the individuals are in one household and the newest case is in a different household.
seek to provide regular updates to the citizens of Georgetown on the evolving worldwide COVID-19 crisis and its effects locally.
The people with COVID-19 are in isolation and are recovering at home, per DPH guidelines, Cudmore and Farrell said. Public health officials are conducting contact tracing to identify and give guidelines to anyone who has been in close contact with the cases.
In order to protect the residents’ medical privacy rights, no additional information will be disclosed about the people with COVID-19.
